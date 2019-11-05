Newberry, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Newberry County Sheriff's Office announced a second arrest in connection to a fatal shooting at the Hartford Community Center.
The shooting, which occurred on October 27, left one person wounded and another dead.
Deputies arrested a second suspect, 34-year-old Brandon Joiner of Newberry, after they say they identified him through information gathered at the scene and follow up investigations.
Deputies say warrants were issued for Joiner's arrest on Thursday October 31, and he turned himself in to law enforcement on Monday.
Previously, deputies arrested 25-year-old Kevin Holland in connection to the shooting. Both Joiner and Holland have been charged with breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature and attempted murder. Joiner faces an additional charge of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Deputies say back in October, Holland and Joiner were ejected from a party at the Hartford Community Center when a gun battle between the two broke out in the parking lot. Joiner was struck in the leg by a bullet and 38-year-old Jared Singley of Newberry was killed.
According to Sheriff Lee Foster, the investigation continues and more arrests are anticipated.
“I am sure many people saw the fight, the gun battle and may have critical video information that could lead to who fired the fatal shot that killed Singley. If you want to stop the violence, let us put the violent offender in jail,” said Sheriff Foster.
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers, 1-800-CRIMESC or the Sheriff’s Office at 321-2222. The sheriff's office says a reward is offered through Crime Stoppers of the Midlands.
Both Joiner and Holland are being held at the Newberry County Detention Center.
