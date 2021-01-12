WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff's Office arrested a Seneca man on Monday for multiple counts of sexual assaults with a minor charges dating back several years.
According to the sheriff's office, on Oct. 8, 2020, deputies responded to an address for reports of a sexual assault.
Deputies said after completing an investigation, it was determined that 40-year-old Paul Eric Kalchthaler had inappropriately touched the victim sometime between Jan. 1, 2014 and Dec. 31, 2018. There was only one victim involved.
The sheriff's office said Kalchthaler was charged with four counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor - third degree.
Kalchthaler was booked into the Oconee Co. Detention Center around 9:50 a.m. on Monday. After posting bond, he was released the same day.
