Spartanburg County, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies were dispatched Sunday to a home on Northgate Circle for Ricky Silvey, a suspect wanted for domestic violence.
Deputies say dispatch advised that Silvey was in possession of weapons and had fled and avoided arrest on Saturday September, 22.
Deputies say when they turned onto Northgate Circle, a suspect matching Silvey's description was in the front yard and began running towards the back of the residence.
Deputies drove around the back of the residence and deployed their K9 unit, at which time deputies say Silvey stopped fleeing and began following verbal commands.
Silvey was transported and is being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
