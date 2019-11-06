Nebo, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in McDowell County have arrested a man they say is responsible for an armed robbery at Samir's Quick Stop in Nebo.
According to the sheriff's office, 23-year-old Gabriel Marcus Hughes went into the store on U.S. 70 on Friday October 25, just before 4 p.m. Deputies say Hughes brandished a handgun and demanded money before fleeing in a getaway car.
Deputies say after an extensive investigation, they identified and arrested Hughes on November 4 without incident in Morganton.
Deputies say Hughes was also wanted in Mitchell County for a probation violation.
Hughes was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon. We're told additional arrests in the case are pending.
Deputies say the Morganton Department of Public Safety, and the U.S. Marshal Service-Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force assisted in the apprehension.
