GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says that deputies have arrested a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a man near the parking lot of a QuikTrip along Grove Rd.
Deputies say they received the call just before 1:00 Sunday morning. According to the sheriff's office, a suspect in a vehicle shot the victim in the parking lot.
The sheriff's office says that deputies arrested 30-year-old Brandon Tyquawn Boozer after spotting his vehicle and initiating a traffic stop. GCSO says that Boozer failed to stop and threw a gun out of the window.
Deputies say they were able to forcefully stop Boozer's vehicle near a QuikTrip along Woodruff Rd. After a brief foot pursuit, the sheriff's office confirmed that Boozer was taken into custody.
The sheriff's office says that Boozer's motive in the fatal shooting remains unclear as it does not appear that the two parties involved knew each other.
Boozer is charged with murder and possession of weapon during a violent crime with additional charges pending, according to deputies. He is now in custody at the Greenville County Detention Center, according to the sheriff's office.
GCSO says the victim was pronounced dead on scene.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call CrimesStoppers at 23-CRIME.
