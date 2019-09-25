McDowell County, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office have arrested a man after an assault in early September.
According to deputies, 29-year-old Timothy John Meadows assaulted his girlfriend on September 11 during an argument. The sheriff's office said during the altercation, Meadows choked his girlfriend until she became unconscious.
Deputies charged Meadows with assault by strangulation and also charged him with two probation violations.
