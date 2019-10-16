Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Sunday, deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office responded to a robbery at the Fast Stop in Boiling Springs.
According to deputies, a suspect entered the gas station located on Parris Bridge Road around 8:30 p.m. and demanded cash while armed with a box cutter knife.
Deputies say the suspect, later identified as Robert C Donatelli, Jr, was charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and armed robbery.
Donatelli was arrested and taken to the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
