ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Sherriff's Office confirmed that its SWAT team was asked to help serve warrants to a wanted person near Old Green Pond Rd. who was taken in to custody.
According to the Office, the United States Marshall Service was also involved.
The suspect was identified as Kenyatta Q. Pruitt, according to a release from the Office. Deputies say that Pruitt was wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting that happened along Orr Ashley Rd. in Honea Path in May.
The Sheriff's Office confirmed that Pruitt was found at a house along Old Green Pond Rd. by U.S. Marshalls, who then asked for Anderson County SWAT team's help.
Pruitt was arrested after a short standoff and was charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature as well as possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Deputies say that detectives also signed arrest warrants for Alyssa Leach and Maggie McClure, who are also accused in connection with the Orr Ashley Rd. incident.
According to booking information from the Anderson County Detention Center, McClure was placed in custody Monday and charged with with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
Booking information showed that Alyssa Leach was placed into custody on May 26 and charged with burglary, as well as assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
