POWDERSVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said two people suspected of stealing a rifle during a burglary at Powdersville Gun and Pawn and an earlier vandalism have been arrested.
The burglary happened around 10 p.m. on Jan. 5 at the store on Anderson Road.
Co-owner Ashlei Jefferies said someone used a rock to break through the front window and then stole a Century Arms AK rifle.
Deputies said the suspects fled back to an apartment at Heritage Trace after the burglary.
Earlier that evening, deputies said two people were caught on surveillance spray painting graffiti at Powdersville High School.
Deputies said they were able to identify Michael Harrison and a juvenile co-defendant as suspects in both crimes.
Harrison, 19, is charged with burglary second degree, according to online jail records.
The juvenile's name and charges were not released.
