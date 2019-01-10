PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies said a 19-year-old and a 16-year-old accusing of holding up a Piedmont gas station on Dec. 8 were arrested Wednesday.
Lt. Ryan Flood with Greenville County Sheriff's Office the call for the armed robbery came in around 11:15 p.m. from the Stop-A-Minit convenience store at 1 South Piedmont Highway. According to deputies, the two entered the store armed with firearms and demanding money. During the robbery, Flood says one suspects fired a shot, but it did not strike anyone inside. The pair then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
One suspect was wearing a mask similar to the one worn by Ghostface, the main villain in the "Scream" films.
On Thursday, deputies announced the arrests. The 16-year-old's name was not released but deputies said he is accused of firing the gun. The 19-year-old was identified as Nehemiah Malik Williams.
Flood said Williams was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime and Criminal Conspiracy. The juvenile was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, Discharging a Firearm, Criminal Conspiracy and Possession of a Stolen Pistol. Both suspects are being held in the Greenville County Detention Center on no bond.
