BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies have arrested two suspects after an investigation led to the discovery of hundreds of stolen items as well as an explosive device, according to a release.
According to the sheriff's office, the device was located while deputies were investigating thefts in the Candler area.
The sheriff's office says that the Asheville Police Department bomb squad, the FBI, and ATF were notified when the device was found.
According to a release, the investigation began when deputies noticed a stolen vehicle containing multiple stolen items along New Leicester Hwy., an area which had seen multiple breaking and entering incidents.
Deputies say they obtained search warrants and located hundreds of stolen items in storage units.
APD's bomb squad detonated the device at Vulcan Quarry early Sunday morning, according to BCSO.
The suspect, Tommy Presten Akins, was charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction.
A second suspect, Jessica Dawn English, was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, according to deputies.
English also has six outstanding warrants and is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility, the sheriff's office says.
Deputies say there is no public safety concern.
BCSO confirms that the investigation remains active and more charges are expected to be filed.
