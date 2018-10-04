TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office have arrested 18-year-old Khallil Amar Rajan Gardner, and 34-year-old, Roderick Demarrio Tate, in connection with the armed robbery that occurred yesterday afternoon at the "Super Mobile" store, located at 3217 Wade Hampton Blvd.
Wednesday night, around 9:00 p.m., deputies observed a white Toyota Camry, described as the one used in the crime, on Wade Hampton Boulevard.
Deputies say the vehicle was occupied by both Gardner and Tate.
Deputies say they discovered a significant amount of the stolen property taken during the robbery as well as the weapon believed to be used.
Gardner and Tate were both arrested on scene.
Gardner was charged with Armed Robbery, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, Possession of a Stolen Pistol, Criminal Conspiracy and Possession of Marijuana 2nd Offense.
Tate has been charged with Armed Robbery and Criminal Conspiracy.
Both Gardner and Tate remain in the Greenville County Detention Center on temporary bond.
