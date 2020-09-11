Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office have arrested two people and charged them with multiple counts of methamphetamine trafficking.
According to the sheriff's office, Joshua Allan Grubb of South Carolina, and Amanda Ann Gann of Buncombe County, were found with 177.5 grams of meth, 3.5 grams of crack cocaine, 3.2 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 3.8 grams of marijuana and $61,549.
Grubb is charged with:
- Trafficking in Methamphetamine by Possession
- Trafficking in Methamphetamine by Transportation
- Conspiracy To Traffic Methamphetamine
- Possession With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Methamphetamine
- Possession With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Cocaine
- Felony Possession of Schedule 1 Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Gann is charged with:
- Trafficking in Methamphetamine by Possession
- Trafficking in Methamphetamine by Transportation
- Conspiracy To Traffic Methamphetamine
- Possession With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Methamphetamine
- Possession With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Cocaine
- Felony Possession of Schedule 1 Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Both Grubb and Gann were booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center and given a bond of $75,000.
Deputies say the case is under further investigation and additional charges could be forthcoming.
