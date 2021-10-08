RUTHERFORTON, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said a wanted suspect with an outstanding warrant has been arrested.
James Ryan Tilley, the wanted suspect, had an outstanding warrant for trafficking opium and or heroin, according to deputies.
The sheriff's department offered reward for information that led to the arrest of Tilley.
Just before noon on Friday, deputies said Tilley had been arrested.
MORE NEWS: District: Extra police presence at high school after student brought gun on campus
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.