WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Oconee County deputies said an investigation into an overnight shooting near led to the arrest of a Westminster on attempted murder.
The Sheriff's Office said they went to Longcreek Highway around 9:14 p.m. Monday in reference to reports of a shooting. A victim was located with a gunshot wound to one of his legs. The victim was taken to the hospital for further treatment.
After gathering evidence and investigating, deputies said Matthew Dillard Fowler, 24, was taken into custody around 10:27 p.m. Monday by the Westminster Police and was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center at 6:20 a.m. Tuesday.
Deputies said Follower was arrested on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime.
