OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Oconee County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a Westminster man, who they say is wanted out of Georgia for reportedly committing child sex crimes.
Deputies say they booked 35-year-old Lee Scott Smith, also known as Wren Lee Hewitt, into the Oconee County Detention Center in the early hours of January 18.
An arrest warrant out of Gwinnett County in Georgia says Smith is a fugitive from the state. According to the warrants, Smith is being charged with aggravated child molestation, using computer services to lure and entice children to commit illegal acts, among other crimes.
Smith was denied bond on a Fugitive from Justice Warrant. Until he can be extradited to Gwinnett County, he will remain in Oconee County's custody.
