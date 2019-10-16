Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday, deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office responded to the SC Telco Credit Union for reports of an armed robbery.
According to the sheriff's office, a female entered the bank located at 130 Northtown Drive and approached a teller on the far left side of the counter, sliding her a piece of paper demanding money.
Deputies say the note demanded money in $20 and $100 bill denominations with no dye pack.
Deputies say the suspect, Michelle Renea Gregory, of Union, took cash from the teller, exited the bank and heading towards Home Town Studios across the street from the bank.
Deputies say Gregory was arrested without incident a short distance from the bank and confessed to robbing the bank.
She was charged with robbery, entering a bank with intention to steal.
She's being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
