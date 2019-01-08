TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office say they were forced to shoot and kill a pitbull while serving a warrant. The case resulted in three arrests and three children were placed in DSS custody.
Deputies say there were at a home on Robin Hood Road in Taylors early Tuesday morning to serve warrants for unlawful conduct towards a child.
According to Lieutenant Ryan Flood with the sheriff's office, the people in the home were not coming out, but at some point they opened the front door where deputies were and let out a pit bull.
Deputies were eventually able to make entry and place Freddie Fish, Marlana Fish and Aaron Fish in custody.
Flood said Marlana was charged with three counts of unlawful neglect of a child. Freddie was charged with two counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, resisting arrest, and interfering with police. Aaron was charged with receiving stolen goods and interfering with police.
Flood said they found a roach infestation and structural damage inside the home and the building was condemned.
Deputies also seized 70 weapons from inside.
Three children were removed from the home and placed in DSS custody.
The sheriff's office says all the deputies involved in this incident are okay.
We'll update with more information when it becomes available.
