WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Narcotics agents with The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office began their first drug sweep of 2020, deputies said.
Deputies said they have 17 suspects on their list to arrest.
As of Thursday evening, 8 of those suspects has been arrested.
Mug Shots: 8 arrested in Oconee Co. drug sweep
Deputies said the suspects face drug distribution charges involving methamphetamine and other controlled substances, including one case of Fentanyl from undercover operations in 2019 in which operatives made control buys of narcotics.
Here is a list of the eight arrestees so far and their charges according to arrest warrants:
- 43 year old Ryan Michael Cooper, Walhalla, SC
Three Counts of Distribution of Methamphetamine
Booked into the Oconee County Detention Center around 12:41pm Thursday
- 34 year old Ashley G. Tanksley, Seneca, SC
Two Counts of Distribution of a Controlled Substance (Suboxone)
Booked into the Oconee County Detention Center around 10:37am Thursday
- 25 year old Sara Haley Stephens, Seneca, SC
One Count of Distribution of Methamphetamine
Booked into the Oconee County Detention Center around 4:38pm Wednesday
Released from the Detention Center Wednesday afternoon on a $20,000 personal recognizance bond
- 21 year old Clifford Daniel Ritter, Westminster, SC
Three Counts of Distribution of Methamphetamine
Booked into the Oconee County Detention Center around 10:45am Thursday
- 34 year old Joshua Eugene Reece, Seneca, SC
Three Counts of Distribution of Methamphetamine
Currently Incarcerated in Goodman Correctional Institution – SCDC - Columbia
- 34 year old Samuel Kevin Neale, Seneca, SC
Four Counts of Distribution of Methamphetamine
Booked into the Oconee County Detention Center around 11:59am Thursday
- 38 year old Bobby Anthony Stephenson, Seneca, SC
One Count of Distribution of Fentanyl
Currently Incarcerated – Wateree River C.I. – SCDC – Rembert, SC
- 31 year old Donald Cleo Pass, Jr. – Westminster, SC
Two Counts of Distribution of Methamphetamine
Arrested Thursday – No booking time available currently
