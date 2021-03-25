BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies, Anderson County Animal Control, and Anderson County PAWS returned to a home on Big Creek Road in Belton to continue removing dozens of dogs from a home. Deputies said they were initially called to the home on Wednesday afternoon after EMS notified them of multiple animals inside a home. EMS was called to the home for a woman in need of medical assistance and found the animals.
The woman was taken to the hospital and both deputies and officials with Anderson County PAWs went to Big Creek Road to investigate.
Sgt. JT Foster said first responders saw dozens of animals inside the home and that the living conditions were not ideal.
Larry Stone, the nephew of the 85-year-old woman who lives at the home, said the dogs did not cause the injuries to the homeowner and she was expected to recover.
Animal Control workers with protective clothing began entering the home around 6 p.m. Wednesday to begin removing the animals after deputies obtained a warrant.
25 dogs, all chihuahuas, were counted as of 6:45 p.m. The dogs could be seen roaming outside while officials waited for the warrant, which allowed them to begin collecting the animals.
PAWS and the sheriff's office said 9 dogs were taken from the home Wednesday evening and brought in for examination and treatment if necessary.
Dr. Kim Sanders with Anderson County PAWs said, “The animals don’t appear to be in terrible shape, it’s more of the living conditions — there are definitely some with fleas, hair loss.... there’s one that’s missing part of a paw, there’s one that looks like it had an old eye... most of those appear to be fairly healthy."
Foster said on Thursday that many of the dogs were not cooperating and were not friendly. He did not know how long it would take to collect all of the animals. Some were inside the home, others were roaming outside, and more were living beneath the mobile home.
“It’s not a situation that the female here was neglecting the animals," Foster said. He believes the woman may have got overwhelmed in terms of spaying and neutering and the animals kept multiplying inside the home.
Foster said the woman was still in the hospital and the decision to remove the dogs was made because she would not be able to care for the animals.
