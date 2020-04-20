ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Charles David Jackson, 37, has been charged with first degree murder after a stabbing incident on Monday.
Deputies with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office made the arrest after being notified by the Asheville Police Department of a man who was brought to Mission Hospital with a stab wound.
The male victim was identified as 33-year old Jason Hartzell of Barnardsville. He passed away as a result of these injuries.
Officials believe this to be an isolated incident that took place between two individuals who know each other. There is no danger to the public.
Details on what happened were not immediately available.
Jackson's mugshot has yet to be posted.
