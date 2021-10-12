ASHEVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Officers need your help finding a man wanted for burglary, according to the Asheville Police Department.
Andre Phillip Flunory is wanted for felony first-degree burglary, according to the department.
Deputies say anyone who sees Flunory should exercise caution.
Flunory is wanted for an incident that happened Tuesday morning just outside downtown Asheville.
Deputies describe Flunory as being 44 years old, 5-foot-11, 150 lbs., bald and has brown eyes. He also has a scar on his forehead and had a tattoo on his left arm of an Egyptian skull statue and “BLKN.”
If you would like to anonymously share information, you can text TIP2APD to 847411 or use the TIP2APD smartphone app. You can also share information by calling 828-252-1110.
