Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Asheville are asking for the public's help locating a missing 15-year-old girl.
According to the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office, Nevaeh Blaze Rollins left her home located on White Oak Gap Road on November 1 and deputies say she hasn't been heard from since.
Navaeh is described as 5'5", weighing around 130 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes and a nose piercing. Deputies say the bottom half of her hair is shaven.
Right now deputies don't know what direction Navaeh traveled in when she left, but say she is known to frequent the Hendersonville and Brevard areas of North Carolina.
Anyone with information on Navaeh's whereabouts is asked to call the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office at 828-255-5555.
