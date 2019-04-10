GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County deputies on Wednesday said they were trying to track down a 15-year-old girl who ran away from home.
Deputies said Sydney Ashlyn Charping was last seen on March 27 along Jones Road in Taylors.
Sydney is 5’1” tall and weighs 110 pounds.
Deputies ask anyone with information to call Investigator Mike Robertson at 864-467-4122.
MORE NEWS – Deputies arrest former BJU police officer accused of sexually assaulting a vulnerable adult over a 3-year period
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.