HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff's Office has asked for help finding a missing 15-year-old boy.
Deputies said Eduardo Santos Luna was last seen at his home in the Sugarloaf Mountain area of Henderson County just after midnight on Jan. 22
Luna is 5’10” tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call Henderson County Sheriff's Office at 828-697-4911 and speak with Detective Brad Woodson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.