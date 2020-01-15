WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office has asked for help tracking down a convicted drug trafficker who is accused of cutting off his ankle monitor.
Deputies said they learned that Charles Whitney Batts, 57, had fled his home at Burnt Tanyard Road in West Union, where he was under house arrest. Deputies said Batts cut off his ankle monitor along I-85 in Georgia and it was recovered in Franklin County.
Deputies said a judge had sentenced Batts to seven years in prison on Dec. 18, 2019 after Batts pleaded guilty to multiple drug trafficking and distribution charges.
However, deputies said the court allowed Batts to return home for 60 days in order to care for a family member before he began his prison sentence. Batts was placed under house arrest and required to wear an ankle monitor for that 60-day period.
Batts is now charged with escape by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office and faces five bench warrants for absconding his house arrest.
Anyone with information about Batts’ whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
MORE NEWS - nvestigation into possum attacked by golf clubs inconclusive, SCDNR officials say
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.