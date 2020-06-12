RUTHERFORDTON, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office has asked for help tracking down a white 2016 Cargo Craft 7’ X 18’ enclosed trailer that belongs to the R-S Central High School marching band.
Deputies said the trailer was reported stolen around 1:30 a.m. Thursday from the school on US 221 North in Rutherfordton.
The Hilltopper Marching Band trailer has an orange, permanent NC tag of 18816W, and yellow decals on the rear and near the hitch that say "Johnson".
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the trailer, persons involved or identification of the vehicles shown in the included surveillance pictures, is asked to please contact Detective Ellenburg with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office (828)286-2911, (828)287-6247, or Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at (828)286-TIPS(8477).
