GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office have asked for help locating a missing man with dementia.
Deputies said they are searching for 83-year-old John Bostic, Jr.
Bostic was last seen in a metallic blue/gray Honda CRV with SC license plate QEE-996 in the parking lot of the BI-LO located at 3715 E. North Street around 10 a.m. Monday.
Deputies said Bostic was last seen wearing khaki pants, a blue and white shirt, and brown shoes.
“It is believed that he left in the Honda CRV and we ask for anyone with information regarding this whereabouts to call 911 immediately and try to keep him in sight until law enforcement officials arrive on scene,” Lt. Ryan Flood advised.
