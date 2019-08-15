Florence, SC (FOX Carolina) - Thursday morning, the Florence County Sheriff's Office posted a request for help finding a woman, missing since Monday.
The sheriff's office said 75-year-old Patricia Hanna, was last seen on Santiago Drive in Florence.
Hanna is described as standing 5'3" tall, weighing around 105 pounds.
Deputies say when last seen, she was possibly driving a white in color, 2014 Mercedes Benz Sedan E with license plate RKH 711.
Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the whereabouts of Ms. Hanna is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at (843)665-2121, ext. 377, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
