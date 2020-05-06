GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office have asked for the public’s help in tracking down a missing 18-year-old firl.
Deputies said Demetria Jackson was last seen at a residence on Palmetto Avenue Tuesday morning at around 4:45 a.m. Deputies learned that Jackson was seen at that time getting into a white 4-door sedan while carrying several bags.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
MORE NEWS - Detectives ask for public's help as they investigate the shooting death of a 22-year-old man in Greenville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.