Transylvania County, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Transylvania County are asking for assistance locating a missing 16-year-old boy.
The sheriff's office says Alexander Charles "Alex" Sweet is from the Highway 178, Indian Camp Mountain area of Eastatoe near Roseman.
Deputies are asking anyone who might have seen Sweet to call 828-884-3188 or simply call 9-11.
Deputies say any assistance is greatly appreciated.
