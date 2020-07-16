OLD FORT, NC (FOX Carolina) – McDowell County deputies have asked for the public’s help locating a missing Old Fort man.
Deputies said Michael Hutchison, 35, was last seen at his residence on Mount Hebron Road at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Hutchison stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 175-180 pounds and has brown eyes, brown shaggy hair and wears glasses.
He may be driving a silver 2002 Toyota Prius with N.C. tag HAZ-8451.
Anyone with information is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-652-2235.
