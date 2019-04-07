GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The family of Mr. Joe Hawthorne, and the Greenville County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating him after he went missing Saturday night.
His family says he was last seen between 7:30 and 8:30 pm in the Bellemeade area of Greenville County. Deputies say he was reportedly taking a friend to a location on Fleetwood Drive, but never returned.
Mr. Hawthorne was driving a 2002 Buick Century with the license plate number 109-6LW.
He is described as standing 5'4'' and weighing 200 pounds. Mr. Hawthorne was last seen wearing a blue jacket, green pants and tan shoes.
Hawthorne is 75 years old, and his family says he suffers from early signs of dementia.
Anyone who comes into contact with him is asked to dial 911 immediately and stand with him until law enforcement arrives.
Those who may have information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
