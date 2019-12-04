GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office have asked for help tracking down a murder suspect who was released on bond after his initial arrest.
Deputies said they are searching for Stephon Rasheid Sherman, 21, who is wanted for two general sessions bench warrants for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The bench warrants were issued when Sherman did not show up for court date.
Sherman is accused in the killing of death William Ramirez on Jan. 28.
Ramirez was found dead in the roadway along Lakeside Road near Stable Road.
Deputies said Ramirez and two others were involved in the killing of another man on Jan. 26 during a robbery on Fleetwood Drive.
The next day, deputies said Sherman and Niklaus Anthony Bennett, 20, drove to the end of Lakeside Road, along with Ramirez, and killed him.
Both men were arrested in February, per deputies. Bennett is still being held at the Greenville County Detention Center, per online jail records.
Investigators ask for anyone with information on Sherman's whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME.
PREVIOUSLY -
Coroner: Homicide investigation underway after utility workers find man dead in Greenville roadway
Deputies: Victim in Lakeside Road murder pulled the trigger in another Greenville Co. murder the day before his death
