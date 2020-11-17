EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday asked for help identifying two suspects sought after the Spinx gas stationat 4283 Calhoun Memorial Highway in Easley was robbed Monday night.
Deputies said that around 10:08 p.m., deputies said the two suspects entered the store, presented a firearm, and demanded money from the store'sclerk before fleeing at 10:10 p.m.
One suspect was believed to be around 6 feet tall and roughly 240 pounds. The second was believed to be around 6 feet tall and roughly 190 pounds, per deputies.
Deputies ask anyone who may have information to contact Detective Jeremy Stone at 864-898-5535.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.