Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are asking for help identifying a vehicle they say may have been used in a crime.
According to the sheriff's office, on October 4, the car was a suspect vehicle in a four person shooting that occurred in southern Greenville County.
Drivers say the car appears to be a silver in color sedan with a missing gas lid.
Deputies are asking for anyone with information about the vehicle or the driver to please contact the sheriff's office and speak with Investigator Garrett at 864-467-5252.
