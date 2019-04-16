MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies have asked for the public’s help identifying a driver accused of firing shots at a tractor trailer after a road rage incident Monday.
Deputies said the shooting happened after the suspect and the driver of the tractor trailer were involved in an incident on I-40 East.
One driver cut another off, and there was some exchange of hand gestures. Both the suspect and the trucker took the Exit 86 off-ramp, and, at the light, the driver of the tractor-trailer approached the suspect’s car where they had another exchange. As the trucker was walking back to his rig, deputies said the driver of the car fired shots.
The bullets struck the front of the truck but the trucker was not hurt.
Deputies said the suspect is a man with short hair and a beard. He was driving what is believed to be a mid-2000’s model blue two-door Honda Civic with a temporary tag.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Van Williams at 828-652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 828- 65-CRIME (652-7463).
