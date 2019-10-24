McDowell County, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in McDowell County are asking for the public's help identifying a man they say pulled a gun on another motorist.
Deputies say on Wednesday, October 23, around 10:45 a.m. a man driving a red Chevy Silverado with tinted windows was traveling along Nix Creek Road when he passed a woman sideswiping her car and showed her a gun.
Deputies say the driver of the truck then followed the woman to her home nearby and allegedly pulled the gun on her again.
The suspect was described as a bald man with a mustache and goatee wearing a black jacket, brown hat and blue jeans. Deputies say he also had a female passenger with him in the car.
Anyone with information about the crime or suspect is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235 or text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777.
