GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County deputies have asked for help identifying a suspect accused of trying to pawn stolen items that were taken during a burglary and several car break-ins.
The burglary and creak break-ins happened between the evening of Sep. 3 and the morning of Sep. 4 on and around Little Pond Drive.
Investigators anyone who can identify the suspect to call Investigator Bowers at 864-371-3642 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME and reference case number 19-151242.
