ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Buncombe County deputies have asked for help identifying several people seen in surveillance photos who may be connected to a shooting that happened along I-26.
Deputies said shots were fired into a car on I-26 West near Long Shoals Road on October 4.
On Thursday, deputies released the following photos and asked for help identifying the people pictured therein:
Anyone with information is asked to call the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office 828-250-6670 or Detective Creasman at 828-250-4470.
