GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office have asked for help identifying a person accused of breaking into a vehicle on Spoleto Court.
Deputies believe the person is armed with a gun.
Surveillance photos of the suspect were released on Monday.
Deputies ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME and reference case number 19-213407.
