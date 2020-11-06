GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office have asked for help identifying a suspect accused of stealing a Gehl forklift.
Deputies said the forklift was stolen from the Chipotle under construction at 3645 Pelham Road around 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 1.
Deputies said the suspect drove the forklift to County Bank on Pelham Road and attempted to break open an ATM.
After the attempt was unsuccessful, the suspect left the area on foot.
Anyone who can help identify the suspect is asked to call 864-467-8317 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
