Old Fort, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in McDowell County are looking for help identifying a male suspect who they say broke into New Hope Baptist Church on Bat Cave Road earlier this month.
The crime was said to have occurred sometime between 6:20 p.m. Monday February 10 and 6 p.m. Wednesday, February 12.
According to deputies, the suspect, believed to be around 6'3" tall, was wearing a light color hooded jacket and camouflage pants.
The sheriff's office says he was caught on camera outside the church ripping a camera off the side of the building then entering through a window.
Officials at the church reported a jar full of change was stolen.
Anyone with information concerning the crime or suspect is asked to call Detective Burlin Ballew at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463).
You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.
