LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – Laurens County deputies need help identifying a man accused of stealing from a fire department on September 11.
Deputies said it happened between 9:20 and 10 p.m. at the Youngs Fire Department on Harris Bridge Road.
“The subject took a quantity of equipment essential to the fire department, leaving the station currently out of commission,” deputies said.
Deputies believe the suspect is in his late 40s to early 50s. He has a tattoo on his right shoulder, a muscular build, salt-and-pepper hair, and is approximately 5'10 tall.
The man was wearing a black tank top and shorts during the commission of the crime.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Laurens County Sheriff's Office (864) 984-4967 or Laurens County Crime Stoppers 864-68-CRIME.
Sheriff Don Reynolds said in a news release, "This unfortunate event only adds insult to injury on an already somber day. Our firefighters work tirelessly daily. For someone to enter their haven without regard and take away items essential to the function of this station is disturbing and will not be tolerated."
