Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are asking for help identifying suspects they say committed an armed robbery on February 10.
The robbery happened at a Dollar General on West Georgia Road in Simpsonville.
Deputies say the suspects entered the store, armed with handguns and demanded money before leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Investigator East at 864-467-5287 or Greenville Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.
