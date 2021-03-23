RUTHERFORDTON, NC (FOX Carolina)- Investigators from the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office want the public's assistance in locating the party responsible for killing a horse.
Deputies say on Monday, they responded to a report concerning the horse. They say they then located the deceased horse and determined that it looked like it had been kill by a gunshot.
The incidence possibly took place during the early hours of the morning.
Investigators ask that anyone with information concerning the case contact CRIMESTOPPERS at 828-286-8477.
