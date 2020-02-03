Pickens, SC (FOX Carolina) - Investigators in Pickens County are asking for the public's help identifying suspects they believe could be involved in a burglary.
According to deputies, a burglary occurred at storage buildings located on Highway 153 in Easley on February 1.
Deputies say the suspects were driving a green Ford Mustang at the time of the theft.
Anyone with information regarding the incident or similar incidents is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Taylor at 864-298-5528.
