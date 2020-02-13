Piedmont, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Anderson County are investigating a burglary that occurred on February 9.
Deputies say the robbery occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning.
According to the sheriff's office, two suspects forcefully entered the Powdersville Gun and Pawn and took items from within.
Deputies are asking anyone who can identify the two suspects of who may have information to the crime to please contact the ACSO at 864-260-4405 and reference case number 2020-04068.
