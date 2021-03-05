CANDLER, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing person from the Candler area, deputies said on Friday.
They are looking for Carl Brooks Duck, 69. Duck is approximately 5’ 9” tall and weighs 180 pounds with blue eyes. Duck was last seen on March 1 walking near his home in Candler.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670.
MORE NEWS - WATCH: Anderson Co. deputy welcomed home from hospital following months-long battle with COVID-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.