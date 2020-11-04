Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Greenville County are asking for the public's help locating a missing, elderly man.
The Greeville County Sheriff's Office says 87-year-old Donald Owens was last seen walking from a home on Tanglewood Drive around 6 a.m.
Deputies believe Mr. Owens could be wearing a green coat and dark pants and say he is believed to suffer from impairments affecting his memory.
Anyone who see Mr. Owens is asked to keep him in sight and call 911 immediately.
